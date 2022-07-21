Teen Wolf: The Movie Teaser Trailer Shows Return of Allison: 'She's Alive!'

Calling all Teen Wolf fans!

On Thursday, Paramount+ debuted the first teaser trailer for Teen Wolf: The Movie during the film's panel with stars Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin and writer/executive producer Jeff Davis at San Diego Comic-Con.

The film chronicles werewolf Scott McCall (Posey) as he finds new allies and is reunited with his friends to "fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced" in Beacon Hills, according to a press release.

In the trailer, a voiceover teases the new foe is out for retaliation.

"You want retribution against him, his friends, everyone he loves," he says. "Set me free and we will play a new game. A game of chaos, strife and pain."

In the final moments of the clip, fans see the return of Allison Argent, who died in the penultimate episode of Teen Wolf season 3 after a fight between Scott's pack and the Oni, or the Japanese warrior spirits.

RELATED: Dylan O'Brien Explains a 'Lot Went into' His 'Difficult' Decision Not to Return for Teen Wolf Film

The Teen Wolf Movie - allison
The Teen Wolf Movie - allison

Paramount+

Scott's rushes into the hospital with an important message for Allison's father. "Allison, she's alive," he says. "She's back."

In addition to Posey and Hoechlin, Teen Wolf: The Movie also stars Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman and Dylan Sprayberry.

In 2021, Posey confirmed that a Teen Wolf movie was in the works on Instagram. "Sup," Posey wrote in the caption of a video showcasing online messages from fans asking for the return of the show.

The video then cut to text that read, "A wolf howls to signal its location to the rest of the pack. We've heard your howls and we're howling back…"

The tease then showed a blue jeep — which was owned by Dylan O'Brien's Stiles Stilinski on the show — and a wolf with red eyes howling.

O'Brien is not returning for the movie. Creator Davis told Entertainment Weekly that while Stiles isn't in the movie, he "is ever present" throughout: "These characters all leave an influence so there's no way we could have done it without mentioning him or at least referencing, but all the other characters are there too. You'll see some familiar faces."

Teen Wolf, loosely based on the 1985 movie of the same name, ran for six seasons from 2011 to 2017. The series follows Scott (Posey), a high school student who is bitten by a werewolf and must cope with its effects on him, his friends and his family.

The cast had a virtual reunion in honor of the MTV series' 9th anniversary back in 2020.

Teen Wolf: The Movie, which does not yet have a release date, will be available to stream on Paramount+.

