‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Teaser Trailer Promises ‘Pain’ and ‘Chaos’ for Beacon Hill (Video)

On yet another full moon, Beacon Hills is infested with evil spirits in the new hair-raising teaser trailer for Paramount+’s “Teen Wolf: The Movie.”

The clip — which was unveiled at San Diego’s Comic-Con during the Hall H panel (with stars Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin and executive producer Jeff Davis — appears to tease the return of the Nogitsune, a Void Kitsune who feeds on chaos, strife and pain and which possessed Dylan O’Brien’s Stiles Stilinski in Season 3, as well as the Oni demon warriors. Also returning are the main characters played by Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, JR Bourne and Ian Bohen.

“You want retribution against him, his friends, everyone he loves,” a menacing voice growls. “Set me free and we’ll play a new game.”

The voice-over is set over previous scenes from the original series, as well as new shots of Posey and Hoechlin transforming into werewolves and Roden’s Lydia activating her supernatural high-pitch scream.

In a final reveal, the clip shows the epic return of Crystal Reed’s character Alison, a hunter and love interest to Scott (Posey) in earlier seasons of “Teen Wolf.” It has yet to be revealed how that’s possible, given that she died from an Oni sword stab wound in Scott’s arms in the aftermath of the events of Season 3.

The film’s official logline is: “A full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM’s Orion Television, the cast is rounded out by Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Khylin Rhambo, Dylan Sprayberry and newcomers Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi and Amy Workman.

