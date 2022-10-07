Teen Wolf: The Movie gets 2023 premiere date and sneak peek of Allison's return

There won't be a full moon on Jan. 26, 2023 — it's going to be a waxing crescent, we checked — but the werewolves are still going to be out on that date ... because that's when Teen Wolf: The Movie will finally premiere.

The news was revealed during the movie's New York Comic Con panel on Friday, but there's a catch! If you're in the U.S. and Canada, you'll be able to start streaming the movie on Paramount+ on Thursday, Jan. 26, but if you're in the U.K., Latin America, and Australia, you'll have to wait until Friday, Jan. 27 to watch it. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date.

Allison returns in 'Teen Wolf: The Movie'

Teen Wolf: The Movie is written and produced by original Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis and reunites cast members Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin, Crystal Reed, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Colton Haynes, Vince Mattis, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman, Dylan Sprayberry, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, and Nobi Nakanishi.

The film picks up many years after the series finale when "a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can both gather new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced."

And as revealed by the cast earlier in the day at EW's New York Comic Con video studio, Reed's Allison will be back as a new "version of herself" after previously dying on the series.

Check out a new sneak peek of Allison's return in the movie below:

