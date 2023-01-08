Teen Wolf: The Movie creator teases character's return

Kevin Winter - Getty Images

Teen Wolf: The Movie is set to bring back an iconic character with boss Jeff Davis explaining how all that comes about.

Crystal Reed is returning as Allison Argent after the character died in season three, but if we know anything about Beacon Hills, not everyone stays dead.

Davis said in an interview with SFX (via CBR) that the original pack returns to Beacon Hills after they begin to have "mysterious visons" about Allison, and it seems like there is some kind of supernatural creature hanging around.

He said: "What brings them back is incited by Chris Argent [JR Bourne], who has been having these mysterious visions and dreams of his daughter, Allison. There's the idea that his daughter might never have actually crossed over when she died.

"He finds out that Scott is experiencing the same thing, too. Scott has been seeing her in his mind, in his dreams, and thinking, 'Are these memories, or is this something real?' And they keep becoming more and more real to him."

The movie is a direct continuation of the TV show – with a time jump – which ran for six seasons and ended in 2017. The movie will also act as a set-up for new series Wolf Pack, starring Buffy's Sarah Michelle Gellar.

While it brings back the likes of Tyler Posey (Scott McCall), Holland Roden (Lydia Martin), Shelley Hennig (Malia Tate), and Tyler Hoechlin (Derek Hale), Teen Wolf: The Movie does feature two significant absences in Dylan O'Brien and Arden Cho.

In March 2022, O'Brien broke a lot of fans' hearts when he called it a "difficult decision" not to return and said it was partly down to how quickly the movie came together. "It was something I was trying to make work but it all happened very fast," he explained.

"Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there. I wish them well and I'm going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it f**king kicks ass, but I'm not going to be in it."

Teen Wolf: The Movie will be released on January 27 on Paramount+ UK.

