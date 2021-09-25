Teen Wolf making surprise comeback with new movie

Photo credit: MTV - MTV

Teen Wolf will howl again in Jeff Davis' upcoming movie sequel to the series.

It's been announced by Deadline that the writer/executive producer is working on the project for streaming service Paramount+ as part of an MTV Entertainment Studios deal.

The official synopsis reads: "A full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night.

"But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced."

Talks are already underway with the original cast of the MTV title, which ran for six seasons between 2011 and 2017.

Just last year, Scott actor Tyler Posey teased a return to the franchise on Twitter, writing: "Hey @MTV I think it's time to bring Teen Wolf back for new episodes. First Jersey Shore family vacation. Now Teen Wolf high school reunion. I'm ready. And 28, so it's an appropriate age."

Desperate to relive those lycanthropic transformations? Teen Wolf's entire 100-episode library will be available to stream on Paramount+ from this Christmas onward.

Davis himself is spinning quite a few plates behind the scenes, with a brand-new series known as Wolf Pack in the works, as well as an Aeon Flux reboot.

Here's the latter's synopsis: "Set in a post-apocalyptic near-future where countries no longer exist, reduced to Spartan like city-states locked in perpetual war, where children are turned into lethal soldiers and every citizen carries a gun, one young woman rises up to rebel against her Orwellian government."

