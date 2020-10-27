Teen watching sunset with girlfriend fatally shot – possibly by hunter, PA police say

A hunter possibly shot a teenager who died while waiting to watch a sunset with his girlfriend at a Pennsylvania state park, authorities say.

Jason Kutt, 18, was sitting at the edge of a lake Saturday evening in Nockamixon State Park when he was fatally shot in the back of his head, according to the Buck’s County District Attorney’s Office. The recent high school graduate was from Sellersville, a suburb of Philadelphia. He died early Monday.

Pennsylvania game wardens and state park rangers and Kutt’s performed first aid on him before he was taken to a hospital, officials said.

Local and state law enforcement searched the area with a police dog but found no suspects.

Kutt’s girlfriend told investigators that after Kutt was shot, she saw a man in an orange vest and hunting clothing, police say. He was about 550 feet away by a gate along the road and looking in their direction, she told investigators.

Hunting was allowed at the state park on the day Kutt was shot, police say.

“We want to get to the bottom of this,”Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said in a news release. “We don’t have any suspects. We don’t even know if a crime has been committed yet. But we need to understand how Jason Kutt died and we need your help to do that.”

Weintraub urged any hunters or visitors who were at the state park between 5 and 6 p.m. Saturday, or anyone who knows of someone who might have been hunting at the park that day, to contact Bucks County detectives at 215-348-6868 or bucksda.org

“We need to understand what the shooter’s intent was, whether there was actually any criminal mental state,” Weintraub said. “Things can happen on purpose, they can happen knowingly, they can happen recklessly, they can happen through gross negligence or purely by accident, and we have no way of knowing other than making educated guesses at this point and that’s not sufficient.”

Kutt’s family released a statement about his death on Monday.

“He loved playing his guitars, video games and taking walks in nature to take amazing pictures and spending time with his girlfriend,” the statement said, according to WPVI reported. “Please remember to hug your loved ones because tomorrow is never promised.”

