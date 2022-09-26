Teen wanted in Midlands for attempted murder busted for crimes in Myrtle Beach, cops say

Both a Midlands teenager wanted on for attempted murder and other crimes and a missing runaway girl were taken into custody together in Myrtle Beach over the weekend, the Sumter Police Department said.

Jamal Davon Prince, a 19-year-old Sumter resident, and the 16-year-old who was last seen Sept. 19 are facing charges in Sumter and Myrtle Beach, where they were found after midnight Saturday, police said Monday in a news release.

Myrtle Beach police officers placed Prince in custody after responding to reports of an unknown man wearing a ski mask, according to the release.

Prince was charged in Myrtle Beach with harboring a runaway, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a stolen vehicle, and giving false information, police said.

He’s currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County, where bond was set at $10,964 on the combined charges filed by Myrtle Beach police, jail records show.

Prince was previously wanted in connection to at least three shootings in Sumter, according to the release.

In Sumter, Prince is facing charges for possession of a stolen vehicle, malicious injury to property, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a pistol, police said.

Sumter police said they linked Prince to the three incidents when multiple shots were fired. The gunfire caused damage to vehicles and a residence, but no injuries were reported, according to the release.

The incidents began Sept. 13 when a parked vehicle was shot multiple times on Calhoun Street, police said. On Sept. 18, shots were fired into a home on Robney Drive and, less than a half-hour later, shots were fired at an apartment complex off of Calhoun Street, and Prince ran from both scenes, according to the release.

Prince is a Robney Drive resident, and the missing girl was last seen in that area, according to the release. Both she and Prince were traveling in a vehicle stolen from Sumter, and she’s being held at a state Department of Juvenile Justice facility, police said.

Because of her age, the girl’s name is not being released.

Information about charges the girl is facing was not available.