Teen walking on shoulder after missing bus struck by hit-and-run driver, NC cops say

A teenager who missed the bus was hurt in a crash while he walked along a Western North Carolina road, officials said.

The 16-year-old was on the shoulder near his driveway when a car hit him on Tuesday, Jan. 4, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said in a news release. The driver left the site of the crash, according to officials.

State troopers said the hit-and-run happened at about 9:45 a.m. near Weaverville, a town in Buncombe County. The area is roughly 10 miles north of the mountain tourist destination of Asheville.

The teen had minor scrapes and bruises and may also have had a wrist injury, officials said.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol in its news release didn’t share a name for the driver but said the person may have been behind the wheel of a white SUV.

