This teen’s tattoo takes meme culture to the next level

Before you get a tattoo, you have to seriously consider what you’re getting. After all, tattoos are permanent, so once you get one, you’re stuck with it forever.

It’s safe to say, then, that TikTok user sushifoofi is a big fan of meme culture. On June 27, she uploaded a video to the platform showcasing her fresh ink: a Spotify QR code that, when scanned, plays “Replay” by Iyaz.

On TikTok, the 2009 hit “Replay” has become the new “Never Gonna Give You Up.” On the platform, teens use the song when you’d least expect it, and the bait-and-switch is now a meme just like Rickrolling.

“Quarantine really got me feeling down…” the teen said in the video before cheering herself up with a brand new tattoo. (In New Jersey, where sushifoofi resides, Gov. Phil Murphy recently allowed tattoo shops to reopen.)

People were impressed by sushifoofi’s dedication to the “Replay” meme.

“THE COMMITMENT TO THE BIT IS UNREAL,” one person said.

“Gen z always taking it one step further,” another user added.

“Girl u shouldnt have done that,” a third person commented.

Some people think the tattoo might be temporary, but either way, you have to applaud sushifoofi’s dedication to the joke.

