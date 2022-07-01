Teen Suffers Serious Injuries in Shark Attack at Florida Beach: 'It's a Tragedy,' Says Sheriff

Shark fin above water

A teenage girl was seriously injured after officials say she was attacked by a shark at a Florida beach shortly before Independence Day weekend.

The girl, who has not been publicly identified, was scalloping near Grassy Island on Thursday when the attack occurred, according to a news release from the Taylor County Sheriff's Office.

"A family member reportedly jumped in the water and beat the shark until the juvenile was free," the department added.

Police said in the news release that she sustained "serious injuries" from the attack and was airlifted to a Tallahassee hospital for treatment.

Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett shared a brief update about the extent of her injuries on Thursday.

"It's a tragedy, what's happened," Padgett said in a video posted by CBS affiliate WCTV. "It looks like she's going to lose her leg, is what we've been learning."

When reached for comment by PEOPLE on Friday, a Taylor County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said the teen "is currently in serious but stable condition."

The victim of Thursday's shark attack was in about five feet of water when she was bit by the shark at Keaton Beach, the TSCO said in their news release.

Robert Sudusky, who lives near Grassy Island, told WCTV that he witnessed some of the aftermath from the horrific attack.

"Everybody at the beach here ran over to my house — I mean everybody," he told the outlet. "Everybody was shocked."

Keaton Beach

It is unclear what kind of shark bit the girl, authorities said. The shark was described as being approximately nine feet in length.

Following Thursday's incident, authorities are urged boaters, swimmers and scallopers to be "alert" and "vigilant" on the water and recommended they "practice shark safety."

"Some rules to follow are: never swim alone, do not enter the water near fishermen, avoid areas such as sandbars (where sharks like to congregate), do not swim near large schools of fish, and avoid erratic movements while in the water," the sheriff's department said in its news release.

Additionally, Padgett asked individuals not to dump scallop waste or fish into the water, which he said can lead a shark to a "feeding frenzy," per WCTV.

In 2021 the United States led all countries with 47 confirmed cases of unprovoked shark bites, or 64% of the global total, according to the University of Florida. The number of U.S. shark bites is up 42% from 2020, which saw 33 incidents occur.

Florida leads the U.S. in shark bites, with 28 of the 47 confirmed cases (60%) from 2021, the university reported. The state's unprovoked shark bites make up 38% of the cases worldwide.