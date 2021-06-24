Teen slain in Hurricane Harbor fight shot in the back, medical examiner’s office says

The teenage boy who died on Wednesday after he was shot in a water park parking lot in Arlington was killed by a wound in his back, authorities said.

Dai’trell Teal, 16, died at Arlington Memorial Hospital about a half hour after he was shot outside Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Police have not announced an arrest in the killing, but were interviewing witnesses.

Teal was shot during a fight near the entrance as the water park closed for the day, police have said. He was fired on about 7 p.m. in the lot in the 1800 block of East Lamar Boulevard.

Teal attended Martin High School and was to be in 11th grade next school year, an Arlington Independent School District spokeswoman said.