Teen is shot to death in Fresno County. Here’s where police found the victim

Sanger police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teen that took place Friday night.

Eighteen-year-old Steve Roman Montoya-Lopez was walking in the 1200 block of Sanger Avenue about 6:10 p.m. when a passing car with at least two males inside fired on him, police said.

Officers were sent to a nearby home, where they found Montoya-Lopez, who had been hit by at least one bullet. Officers rendered assistance before he was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Detectives are looking for video evidence and gathering witness statements. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sanger police tip line at 559-399-8020.