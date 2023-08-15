Teen sends mom SOS text after waking up in apartment she didn’t recognize, UT cops say

An Arizona man was arrested after being accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl and holding her against her will in an apartment, Utah officials told news outlets.

At 10 p.m. on Aug. 10, the Davis County girl told her mother about her plans to spend the night at a friend’s house, according to KSL.

At 1:40 a.m., the teen sent her mom a “SOS message from her phone” telling her she needed help, the outlet reported.

After the teen woke up in the Park City apartment and sent her mom the urgent message, her mother told her to turn on her GPS and sent the location to Summit County deputies, according to FOX 13.

The girl told dispatchers that she was being “held against her will,” the outlet reported. Deputies spoke with Mark Devine, 32, at the apartment and he told them “there was no one else” there.

After checking the apartment, deputies found the girl “who was allegedly shoved in a closet,” according to the affidavit obtained by KUTV.

The teen told officials Devine picked her up and they went to McDonald’s to grab food, the outlet reported. She said she “didn’t remember much” after getting food “but the next thing she did remember was waking up in an apartment,” the outlet reported.

Devine told deputies he was renting the residence “via a friend and Airbnb,” according to FOX 13.

Devine was booked into the Summit County Jail on Aug. 11 on a felony kidnapping charge, KUTV reported.

Park City is about 30 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

