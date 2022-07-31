A teen saved her dog by swimming to a rooftop to be rescued during flooding that killed 25 people

Bonnie Combs, right, hugs her 10-year-old granddaughter Adelynn Bowling watches as her property becomes covered by the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Kentucky, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

As of Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed 25 people have died due to the catastrophic event.

A Kentucky teenager saved her dog by swimming to a nearby rooftop as they waited to be rescued on Thursday during widespread flooding in the state.

According to CNN, 17-year-old Chloe Adams woke up to water quickly rising in the home she shares with her grandparents. The news organization reported Adams was home alone with Sandy, the dog she's had since she was a toddler.

"There was water as far as I could see. I had a full-blown panic attack," Adams said in a message to CNN.

CNN reported Adams placed Sandy in a plastic drawer to keep her dry before swimming to the roof of a nearby storage building for safety. The two waited more than five hours before her cousin used a kayak to transport them from the roof.

As of Saturday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed 25 people have died and at least 1,432 Kentuckians have been rescued due to the catastrophic flooding in the Eastern part of the state.

Kentucky is one of many US states to be hit with severe flooding in the last week.

In a Facebook post, Terry Adams, the teenager's father, wrote that she waited for hours to be rescued. Adams called his daughter a "hero" and said "We lost everything today…everything except what matters most."

