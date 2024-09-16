Teen runs to every Metro station in single day

Charles McManus finished at 20:35 BST at Monument station, after running for more than 17 hours [Sarah McManus ]

A teenager has run to each of the 60 stations on the Tyne and Wear Metro network in a single day.

Charles McManus took on the 125km (77-mile) challenge in memory of his father.

On Sunday, the 18-year-old set off from South Hylton at 03:00 BST on a route which took him via the airport, the coastal loop and both lines south of the Tyne.

Mr McManus, from North Shields, has raised more than £5,000 for the Brain Tumour Charity and St Oswald's Hospice, which cared for his father David, who died in 2017.

He finished the run, which was almost the equivalent of three marathons back to back, at 20:35.

Charles McManus (centre) ran to each of the 60 stations on the network [Andrew McManus]

Mr McManus, who has already had a completed a number of half and full marathons, said: "My legs are absolutely horrendous, I'm really struggling to walk.

"I stopped at every single station and took a picture at every station, I think South Shields or Whitley Bay were my favourites."

Charles McManus said his dad was a keen runner and would have been very proud of him [Sarah McManus ]

He added: "I just wanted to do something to help others who are in a similar position to my family, when dad was unwell.

"I was quite focussed by at the end it got quite emotional - all my family were there, including my gran."

Charles's father died just before the boy's 11th birthday [Charles McManus]

His uncle, Andrew McManus, said: "Charles is so modest, but we are very proud of him."

Despite the soreness, Mr McManus is already thinking about his next run.

"I've been talking to my cousin and we're thinking perhaps one of the Coast to Coast routes or maybe the Three Peaks Challenge, who knows," he said.

Follow BBC North East on X, Facebook, Nextdoor and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related internet links