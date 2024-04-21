Teen roller skater Mia catches eye of Team GB

Mia, 13, is a founding member of the Herts Roller Speed Team [SL Photography]

A teenage roller skater has been handpicked to join the Team GB Development Squad for a chance to represent the UK in international competitions.

Mia, 13, a founding member of Herts Roller Speed Team based in Stevenage, took up roller skating at the age of six - and speed skating at eight.

Her coach, Malcolm Chapman, said the group "started from Mia's passion for the sport" and it now had "12 other budding skaters who are achieving great things after only putting skates on a year or two ago".

Mia, from Stevenage, said: "I'm training really hard to compete with the best of the best, and hopefully it pays off."

The Herts Roller Speed Team, which was only set up in January, has recently won 13 medals in The British Indoor Championships.

Herts Roller Speed Team, based in Stevenage, welcomes young skaters aged between eight and 14 [Bea Crane]

Mia added: "I'm really excited that the GB Team has invited me to join their development team.

"It would be amazing if one day I could represent Team GB at international competitions."

Speed training includes cornering, safe overtaking and team relay races [SL Photography]

Mr Chapman, said: "We are so proud of the Herts Roller Speed Team, they have only been an official team for three months, and already some of our skaters have achieved gold and silver medals at a national championships."

They included Ciara, 12, who brought home Gold, Silver and Bronze, Destyni, 12, who won one Silver and three Bronzes, and Alma and Arin, both eight, who each scooped three silvers.

"We're so excited to see what the future holds for this team and encourage any other children interested in skating to give roller speed skating a try," Mr Chapman added.

The club meets every Friday night, at Barnwell Sports Hall, from September to July [Bea Crane]

