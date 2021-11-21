Teen reported missing after she was last seen getting into crowded car, SC police say

A search is underway for a missing Midlands teenager, and police are asking for help finding the juvenile.

Ma’rionna Calvin was publicly reported missing by the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday. The minor has not been seen since 4:40 p.m. Friday, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Calvin was last spotted on Jeff Drive in Manning, according to the release. That’s near Santee Cooper Regional Airport.

Calvin was seen getting into a burgundy-color car with several people, the Sheriff’s Office said.

There was no word if Calvin was considered a runaway. The Sheriff’s Office did not say if foul play was suspected in Calvin’s disappearance.

The Sheriff’s Office said Calvin might be in Kingstree, which is about 30 miles east of Jeff Drive, but did not say what she could be doing there, or who she might be with.

Anyone who has seen or been in contact with Calvin, or has information about her, is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-8877, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

