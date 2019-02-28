Teen referee's dance moves land him in trouble with BC Hockey

Dylan Regnier’s on-ice routine has been met with mixed reviews. (Tianna Shaw/Facebook)

While he may look like he’s enjoying himself on the ice, Dylan Regnier is quite concerned after his viral video landed him in hot water with his peers.

The 17-year-old referee has achieved mild internet stardom after a Facebook video showing his dancing prowess went viral. Thousands have watched Regnier busting a move on the ice at a minor league game in Vancouver Island and the reaction has largely been positive, but not everyone appears to be a fan.

Regnier’s mother, Shanna Quigley, says the officials who hired her son have apparently told him that they’re not thrilled with his viral dancing. Regnier, who hopes to one day referee in the NHL, is now worried that the video may cost him opportunities to referee in future games.

“I’m appalled at this reaction,” Quigley shared with CTV News. “He’s not doing anything wrong.”

The video in question shows Regnier dancing to music in the penalty box and spinning in circular formations on the ice. At one point he even pretends the Zamboni is pulling him up the ice with an invisible rope, all in good fun. Laughter can be heard in the video as those watching in the stands are clearly charmed by Regnier’s harmless moves.

The young referee admits to dancing on the ice at times, but he maintains that it only goes down during warmups and intermissions. Regnier doesn’t perform while the game is in play, but that apparently isn’t enough to avoid drawing the ire of the BC officiating ranks.

Tianna Shaw, who initially shared the viral video on her Facebook page, was shocked and appalled after learning Regnier may have gotten into trouble.

“This is actually something POSITIVE and happy,” she posted on her Facebook page. “Are we in the hockey version of Footlose here?!”

BC Hockey, however, believes the negative reaction to the video has been misinterpreted.

“We want to promote everyone having fun, whether you’re a player or an official,” Sean Raphael, Hockey Canada’s BC Referee-in-Chief, said in the CTV story.

Raphael, who says that he emphasizes professionalism among BC Hockey’s referees, believes the senior officials may have been communicating with Regnier in an effort to help him improve his craft as a referee.

Regnier, according to Raphael, is a referee with great potential who could quickly move up the officiating ranks.

At this time, BC Hockey has no plans to discipline Regnier over the viral video.

