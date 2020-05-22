Teen receives chance to try out for India's national cycling team after biking father 745 miles

Jyoti Kumari will undergo a trial to see if she can train at the Cycling Federation of India. (Photo by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A 15-year-old in India received a chance to try out for the country’s national cycling team after she biked nearly 750 miles in seven days. Jyoti Kumari received an invite to the Cycling Federation of India’s training program after Kumari transported her injured father across the country, according to The Tribune.

Kumari helped her father — who was injured in a road accident earlier in the year — get from Gurugram to Bihar. The tip is approximately 1,200 kilometers — or 745 miles.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

लॉकडाउन था, सो अपने पिता को साइकिल पर बैठाकर गुरुग्राम से दरभंगा ले गई बेटी...

वीडियो: मोहन भारद्वाज और सीटू तिवारी pic.twitter.com/Mc7hkmyB4O — BBC News Hindi (@BBCHindi) May 19, 2020

Onkar Singh, Cycling Federation of India chairman, caught word of Kumari’s journey and offered Kumari a chance to be a trainee at the country’s cycling complex in New Delhi. Kumari will undergo a trial in June. If she passes the trial, she’ll officially become a trainee at the complex.

If Kumari qualifies, Singh said all of Kumari’s expenses while she’s at the facility will be paid.

Singh was impressed by Kumari’s strength and endurance, which led to the invitation, according to The Tribune.

Asked about the rationale behind offering trial to the youngster, Singh said, "She must have something in her. I think cycling down more than 1200km is not a mean job. She must be having the strength and physical endurance. We want to test it."

Kumari will take part in the trial when India’s coronavirus lockdown is lifted. The Cycling Federation of India already has roughly 10 cyclists around Kumari’s age, according to Singh.

More from Yahoo Sports: