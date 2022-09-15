Teen is put into coma after crash on her way to homecoming parade, Texas family says

A 16-year-old girl suffered serious injuries and was placed into a medically-induced coma after she was involved in a crash driving to her homecoming parade, her Texas family says.

The girl, identified by family as Zoe Moody, was flown to a hospital following the crash on Monday, Sept. 12, on Bridgeland Creek Parkway, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. A 17-year-old male passenger was also hospitalized.

Zoe, nominated as homecoming princess at her high school, was on her way to the parade when the crash caused her to be ejected from her car, family friend Shayla Ivey Northcutt said in a Facebook post.

Investigators say speeding may have factored into the crash, which happened after Zoe tried making a last-minute exit, KHOU reported.

Her injuries include “multiple face fractures, broken nose, broken jaw, eye sockets, both cheekbones, both kneecaps” and both femurs, Northcutt said.

“If you know Zoe, then you know she is the brightest star that shines,” said Northcutt.

A day after the crash, she was put into the coma “to help rest her brain bleed,” her aunt Heather Green said on Facebook. She underwent surgery on Sept. 14 “and her medical team is evaluating next steps for her treatment plan,” Green added.

Doctors say Zoe is expected to survive, but family members told KHOU she will likely have a long recovery.

