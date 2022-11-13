‘Teen mothers can flourish too,’ says top graduate

Rod Minchin, PA
·3 min read

A young woman graduating top of her class wants to shatter the stigma that teenage mothers are “lazy or irresponsible”.

Andante Singer graduated from the University of Bristol with her three-year-old son Atticus watching on.

Miss Singer became pregnant during her A-levels and completed her exams while expecting her son.

She won a place on the university’s psychology course and graduated with the best mark of her 180 peers.

The 23-year-old achieved 90% grades in some of the course’s hardest units and was given a prestigious British Psychological Society undergraduate award.

“There is a myth that teenage pregnancy happens to a specific type of person, but these things can happen to anyone,” she said.

Andante Singer with son Atticus on the day of her graduation from the University of Bristol (University of Bristol/PA)
Andante Singer with son Atticus on the day of her graduation from the University of Bristol (University of Bristol/PA)

“To label someone as lazy or irresponsible because of something like that is so horrible and harmful.

“I’m not glorifying my situation at all because it has been really hard, but the one thing I would want other people to know is that if you do find yourself in that situation, there are options.

“For a long time, I’d try to wear clothes that made me seem older because I didn’t want to stick out. I just wish people wouldn’t assume and judge others.

“Mums in general just get so much stick, no matter what their situation.

“I’d love to reduce the stigmatisation of teen mothers by showing what I’ve accomplished; I hope that will allow others in my situation to flourish.”

Her journey from pregnant at 18 to star graduate with an “amazing” son has been far from easy.

She remembers bursting into tears and feeling “very scared” when she learned she was pregnant.

“I just didn’t know what to do,” she said.

Andante Singer combined her university studies with raising her son Atticus (University of Bristol/PA)
Andante Singer combined her university studies with raising her son Atticus (University of Bristol/PA)

“I only had one view of teen mothers, the one I saw in the media and everywhere else. I thought there were two choices: to either not have the baby or to face stigma and struggle.

“I thought my mum would be annoyed but she wasn’t at all. She was just really lovely – the first thing she did was give me hug.

“It’s so important to have that support network; having a very supportive family is probably the one thing that got me through.”

Miss Singer, who lives in Portishead, Somerset, thought her plans to go to university would be in jeopardy if she had a child.

She received a bursary from the university and was able to access extra support, including reduced fees at the university nursery.

“Once I knew that support was in place, I was able to make the right choice for me,” she said.

“And I’m so glad I made the decision I did. Atticus is so great and everyone that meets him just loves him.”

Miss Singer is now a reading mentor in a school and she plans to study for a PhD in psychology and become an academic researcher.

Latest Stories

  • Cal Poly opens new center for Latinx students: ‘An incredible move forward’

    La CASA will provide students with resources and a designated space to gather on campus.

  • ‘From Scratch’ Star Zoë Saldaña Just Impersonated Our Fave Netflix Character & We Can’t Unsee It

    Zoë Saldaña knows what it's like to dominate on Netflix. The 44-year-old actress's new romantic drama series, From Scratch, premiered on the streaming platform a few weeks back, and it's remained on the site's list of most-watched shows ever since. But, it turns out Saldaña is a fan of other Netflix originals, specifically the Emmy-winning crime drama Ozark, which wrapped up its final season this past April. In fact, in a new video on Instagram, Saldaña actually gave quite an impressive lip-sync

  • These Face Rollers Make You Look Less Puffy Instantly

    Experts explain the benefits of using a face roller. Here, find the seven best face rollers you can use every day.

  • William Shatner: Criticism From ‘Star Trek’ Cast Is From People “Bitter And Embittered”

    As they near the final frontier, there’s apparently still some scores to settle between the castmates of the original Star Trek television and film franchises. Speaking to The Times of London for an interview that ran Friday, William Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk on TV and in seven films, gave a few jabs back […]

  • Tiffany Trump Marries Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago as Her Dad Donald Trump Prepares to Announce 2024 Run

    The 29-year-old daughter of Donald Trump and Marla Maples wed the Lebanese American businessman on Saturday after nearly two years of being engaged

  • Tiffany Trump dazzled in a sparkling, beaded wedding dress as she married Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago

    Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos began dating in 2018 after meeting at Lindsay Lohan's beach club in Mykonos, Greece.

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Blue Jays free agent targets: Starting pitchers

    The Blue Jays have a couple holes to fill in their starting rotation. These players would do the trick.

  • Anunoby, VanVleet lead Raptors to 116-109 win over Houston Rockets

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet would love to see O.G. Anunoby when he's angry. The two combined for 59 points to drag the lethargic Toronto Raptors to a 116-109 victory over the lowly Houston Rockets on Wednesday. VanVleet had seven three-pointers en route to 32 points, while Anunoby scored 27 and grabbed 10 rebounds, and afterwards VanVleet applauded his teammate's aggression. "It's amazing. (Anunoby) is finally taking it personally and if he ever gets any meaner, he's going to be really scary. He's s

  • Steelers activate LB T.J. Watt off IR; S Fitzpatrick out

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — One star in, one star out for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. The Steelers activated outside linebacker T.J. Watt off injured reserve on Saturday, clearing the way for him to return for Sunday's visit from New Orleans. Watt, the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, hasn't played since tearing his left pectoral in a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. He underwent minor knee surgery during his stay on IR but returned to practice two weeks ago. On Friday, he said he's ready to play. T

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for boarding

    NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky was suspended by the NHL for two games on Wednesday for boarding Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings. The incident happened in the third period of Montreal’s 3-2 shootout win at Detroit on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, was assessed a major and game misconduct for driving Luff head-first into the boards with a check from behind. Slafkovsky, who had three goals in 10 games this sesaon

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Mitchell Miller signing highlights importance of player power

    Bruins Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Nick Foligno have received praise for expressing their discomfort with their team's signing of Mitchell Miller. However, the embarrassing episode underlines the need for more NHL players to use their platform to speak out, even when it goes against their own team's on-ice interests.

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Canada into women's semifinals at sitting volleyball worlds after slow start vs. Italy

    The Canadian women's sitting volleyball team has clinched a semifinal berth at the world championships and will depart Bosnia and Herzegovina with its best-ever finish. After Wednesday's 26-24 first-set loss to Italy, Canada found its game, reeled off three straight set wins and will face Slovenia on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET. "Italy is a tough opponent, and we knew we would have to work hard and play our systems," Canada captain Danielle Ellis of White Rock, B.C., told Volleyball Canada. "We had

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

  • Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah, TE Njoku out against Dolphins

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns will be without starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and tight end David Njoku, one of their top offensive players, on Sunday when they visit the Miami Dolphins. Owusu-Koramoah, who also missed the Browns' Oct. 31 win over Cincinnati with a sprained right knee, was ruled out Friday by coach Kevin Stefanski after practice. Owusu-Koramoah wore a brace during the portion of the indoor workout open to reporters. Stefanski said Owusu-Koramoah did not hav

  • FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 10

    Another season of fantasy football, another group of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It’s not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the correct players each week. Of course, we have our studs, anchors, and the players we’re starting virtually no matter what. We don’t need anyone to tell us to start Josh Allen. But, the further down the lineup we go, the more those questions trickle in.

  • A's still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers' meetings, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas. “I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the projec