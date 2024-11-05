Teen Monday qualifies into first PGA Tour event at course designed by his idol, Tiger Woods

Dylan Brack won the 2022 TGR Jr. Invitational. (Photo: TGR Junior Invitational.)

Dylan Brack continues to do things to impress his childhood idol, Tiger Woods.

Brack, an 18-year-old from Riverside, California, shot 8-under 64 at Palmilla Golf Club in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, at the Monday qualifier for the World Wide Technology Championship. He’ll make his PGA Tour debut this week at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, the first course designed by Woods to hold a Tour event.

Brack, who started swinging with a plastic toy set at 2 ½ and joined the First Tee – Greater Pasadena at age 4 ½, participated in the TGR Learning Lab’s Player Development Program from age 7 to 12. He also won the inaugural TGR JR Invitational in 2022.

On his personal web site, Brack explained at a young age his parents purchased a right-handed putter and clubs and cut them down since they were still too big for him. But his parents noticed he would regularly turn the clubs around to imitate the pros he’d see on TV. Much like Phil. Mickelson before him, he began playing left-handed even though he’s right-handed.

Brack, who is half-Japanese and half-English, also has some family history in the game. His great-grandfather Yutaka "James" Ihira was a champion golfer in Hawaii, and he counts Tadd Fujikawa as a distant relative.

For a young golfer who has had his share of ties to Tiger, Brack adds another to list as he makes his Tour debut as an amateur.

Ryan Gerard, who earned his Tour card for next season via the Korn Ferry Tour money list, shot 65 along with Zach Bauchou, and William Moll nailed down the final berth in the field by winning a 3-for-1 playoff after posting 66.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Teen Monday qualifies into first PGA Tour event at course designed by his idol, Tiger Woods