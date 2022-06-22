Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant Alum Kayla Jones Welcomes Second Baby Girl: 'She's Here!'

Kayla Jones/Instagram

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant alum Kayla Jones has welcomed baby No. 2!

The former reality TV star delivered her second daughter Tuesday, she revealed in her Instagram Stories. Kayla J, 23, shared she was in the hospital Monday night as she awaited the arrival of her second child, writing the words "it's time" above a two-hour countdown on her Story.

She announced her daughter's birth hours later, simply writing, "She's here!"

In a follow-up IG Story, featuring a photo of what appears to be her heart monitor, she wrote, "Thank you to everyone who wished me a safe delivery, contributed to anything for my babygirl, and anyone who just simply checked on me. Thank you."

She added, "I'm exhausted as hell y'all lmao give me a couple of hours."

Kayla Jones/Instagram

Kayla J appeared on Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant for its third season, which premiered last year. The series is scheduled to return for a fourth season on June 28.

Kayla Jones/Instagram

The mom of two — who shares 3-year-old daughter Mecca with Makel — did not disclose who the father of her second baby is. Kayla J revealed she was expecting in February, announcing she was having a baby girl in a balloon-popping photoshoot reveal.

"From the moment I knew you would be arriving I was in complete awe, couldn't believe it and battled within. So many thoughts of reactions, opinions, and judgements crossed my mind at the thought of keeping you," she wrote in a lengthy caption on Instagram.

"My first experience was filled with defensiveness and unpleasant emotions up until arrival and I just knew that's not what I wanted to experience AGAIN," she added.

Kayla J explained she decided to initially keep the news of her pregnancy a secret. "I knew I wanted you but instead this time I surrounded myself with love and peace as long as I felt comfortable too," she wrote.

"Then, I realized this would be my second chance to enjoy and bask in the experience once more .. 4 years later of what was supposed to be happiness and joy of a new life being brought into the world," she wrote of her pregnancy at the time.

"I already enjoy being a mom no matter how hard it may get and now I have the chance to add another little princess, my second princess into the world with nothing but love. I've known forever I didn't want to leave Mecca alone in this world and I knew my baby would be ecstatic to be a big sister especially since she thinks she's someone's mom/boss at the moment but now she gets to be a big sister with her own lifelong best friend! Its been peaceful, breathtaking and an incredibly great feeling to enjoy your arrival myself but now, .. my little princess is revealed 👑," she concluded the post.

