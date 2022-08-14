Teen Mom’s Tyler Baltierra Says He's 'Happy with the Results' After Losing 24 lbs. of Body Weight. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChIHp7uuWsK/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=051908ff-54c4-45be-b51c-5624a1cc4202.

Tyler Baltierra is proudly showing off his physique.

The Teen Mom star, 30, shared an update on his fitness journey with his followers in an Instagram post earlier in the week, revealing the amount of weight loss he's achieved as part of his muscle-building goal.

Alongside before and after pictures of his body transformation, Baltierra captioned his post, "OFFICIALLY DONE with this cut & I managed to drop 24 POUNDS while maintaining the strength I built while I was gaining!"

The first image, Baltierra said, was taken at the end of March when he weighed 203 lbs. The follow-up photo, where he was at 179 lbs., was taken more recently.

"I'm pretty happy with the results," Baltierra wrote. "It makes me even more pumped to see how the next cut goes after I'm done bulking again!"

The reality star also noted that he decided "to shift my goals a little & focus more on aesthetics/muscle building for this next bulk cycle, rather than strength building (like I was doing before)."

"I still have a long way to go until I reach my ultimate goal," Baltierra continued. "But I promised myself that I would post more about my fitness journey, because It helps keep me accountable & I get questions about it from you guys all the time lol."

To conclude the post, he gave "a HUGE shoutout to @torrez_jerry08 for helping me with my training & @_alexis.jean for her nutrition guidance during this most recent cut."

The father of four has been documenting his fitness journey on social media since last year. After celebrating his 30th birthday in January, he shared his intention on Instagram to continue practicing the same lifestyle.

"I turned 30 yesterday & the way I ended the last year of my 20's is exactly how I'm going to spend the first year of my 30's — by setting & accomplishing lifelong goals of mine," he wrote in part. "I'm in a competition to be better, with the ONLY person that I find worthy of competing with…& that's the man I was yesterday!"

Baltierra shares four children with his wife, Catelynn Lowell — Rya, 11 months, Novalee, 7, Vaeda, 3. The pair are also parents to a daughter, Carly, now 13, whom they placed for adoption while on 16 and Pregnant.

The pair began dating as teenagers in 2006 before tying the knot in 2015. Last August, they celebrated six years of marriage together.