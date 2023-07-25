'Teen Mom' Star Tyler Baltierra Shares 1-Year Body Transformation: 'Progression > Perfection'

“The scale isn’t as important as overall body composition,” the 31-year-old wrote

Tyler Baltierra is feeling good about his fitness journey.

On Sunday, the Teen Mom star, 31, posted before-and-after photos on Instagram, sharing how much his body composition had changed when he started to focus on building muscle.

“PROGRESSION > PERFECTION,” he captioned the post. “1 year apart & sitting at the same weight in each pic. This is why the scale isn’t as important as overall body composition.”

Baltierra added, “I still have a long way to go until reaching my goals, but I like to post my progress as a reminder to myself of where I started, how far I’ve come, & why I keep putting in the work! 😈💪🏻😤 #FitnessJourney#MuscleBuilding #Gainz #BodyBuilding.”

Baltierra’s previous update on his fitness journey came in August 2022, when he revealed how much weight he’d lost since hitting the gym more consistently.

"OFFICIALLY DONE with this cut & I managed to drop 24 POUNDS while maintaining the strength I built while I was gaining!" he wrote alongside images of his body transformation.

The first image was taken at the end of March when he weighed 203 lbs., Baltierra wrote. In the follow-up photo, he was at 179 lbs. "I'm pretty happy with the results," he wrote. "It makes me even more pumped to see how the next cut goes after I'm done bulking again!"

The reality star also noted that he decided "to shift my goals a little & focus more on aesthetics/muscle building for this next bulk cycle, rather than strength building (like I was doing before)."

"I still have a long way to go until I reach my ultimate goal," Baltierra continued. "But I promised myself that I would post more about my fitness journey, because It helps keep me accountable & I get questions about it from you guys all the time lol."

The father of four has been documenting his fitness journey on social media since 2021. After celebrating his 30th birthday, he shared his intention on Instagram to continue practicing the same lifestyle.

"I turned 30 yesterday & the way I ended the last year of my 20's is exactly how I'm going to spend the first year of my 30's — by setting & accomplishing lifelong goals of mine," he wrote in January 2022. "I'm in a competition to be better, with the ONLY person that I find worthy of competing with…& that's the man I was yesterday!"

Baltierra shares four children with his wife, Catelynn Lowell, Rya Rose, 19 months, Novalee Reign, 8, and Vaeda Luma, 4. The pair are also parents to a daughter, Carly, 14, whom they placed for adoption, as seen in 16 and Pregnant.

The pair began dating as teenagers in 2006 before tying the knot in 2015.



Read the original article on People.