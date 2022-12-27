Teen Mom Star Maci Bookout Has Been 'Working Through My Anger' and 'Hate' Toward Ex Ryan Edwards

Maci Bookout, Ryan Edwards

Maci Bookout/Instagram; Ryan Edwards/Instagram

Maci Bookout doesn't harbor any bad feelings toward ex Ryan Edwards.

Opening up about the former couple's experience filming season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion, Bookout told Page Six that she worked with life coach Dr. Cheyenne Bryant to build a "better" co-parenting dynamic with Edwards.

"Honestly, the main thing that made it more clear was the work that I had done on myself and working through my anger, my sometimes even hate," Bookout, 31, explained to the news outlet. "Just working through all of that and pinpointing what's worth holding on to and what's worth letting go of."

She continued, "Getting to know the hard parts of mine and Ryan's relationship as co-parents, that makes it more comfortable for me, I would say. Not easier, but maybe just a little more comfortable."

RELATED: Maci Bookout Says Teen Years with Son Bentley Are an 'Absolute Blast' and an 'Absolute Struggle'

Bookout shares 14-year-old son Bentley with Edwards, 34. Since making their debut on 16 & Pregnant in 2009, fans have witnessed the now-exes many ups and down over the years.

Some issues that drove a wedge between the two included Edwards' battle with addiction, which even led to an arrest in 2018 for simple possession of heroin charge. That same year, she was also reportedly granted a two-year order of protection against Edwards.

Maci Bookout

Maci Bookout/Instagram

Bookout revealed in September that she had "not had a relationship" with Edwards "at all for years."

"Probably four years," she told TooFab. "I don't have his phone number. I doubt he has mine. Don't see each other, don't talk to each other."

RELATED: Teen Mom Star Maci Bookout Says It's a 'Huge Relief' Filming Without Ex Ryan Edwards

Bookout added that the former couple's lack of communication made filming the reality series "awkward."

"So when we were filming the past few seasons, it just got to a point where it's like, I find it awkward that I'm talking about somebody that I don't talk to," she previously explained. "Like, that's weird. And it remains that way. We do not have a relationship."

Story continues

Bookout has been married to Taylor McKinney since 2016. They are parents to Maverick, 6, and Jayde, 7.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 2 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.