Teen Mom 's Mackenzie McKee Running NYC Marathon to Prove She 'Can Do Anything' with Type 1 Diabetes

Vanessa Etienne
·6 min read
Teen Mom’s Mackenzie McKee Running NYC Marathon to Prove She ‘Can Do Anything’ with Type 1 Diabetes
Teen Mom’s Mackenzie McKee Running NYC Marathon to Prove She ‘Can Do Anything’ with Type 1 Diabetes

Courtesy of Mackenzie Mckee

Mackenzie McKee is gearing up for the 2022 New York City Marathon to raise awareness for people living with diabetes.

The Teen Mom OG star recently spoke to PEOPLE about being diagnosed as a child with type 1 diabetes — which means her body creates very little or no insulin, requiring medication — and how it pushed her toward prioritizing her health.

"I remember I was really skinny and it was a time in my life where I actually should be gaining weight," McKee, 28, says. "I was hitting puberty, I was 11 and that was when all my friends were getting like hips and stuff and I just kept getting skinnier. And I craved a lot of sugar."

Signs of type 1 diabetes in children tend to develop quickly, according to the Mayo Clinic. Symptoms include weight loss, extreme hunger, increased thirst and frequent urination, fatigue, and behavior changes.

McKee recalls being in middle school and having to use the bathroom about three times an hour. It became so frequent that her teachers gave her detention, assuming she was sneaking out of class to talk to her boyfriend.

"I had to go home and tell my mom, 'Hey, I'm not a troubled kid but I got detention because I'm getting out of class a lot. But I promise, I'm just very thirsty. I have to go to the water fountain and pee three times an hour.' And my mom just froze in her tracks because she knew the symptoms" because McKee's dad had type 1 diabetes. "She looked over at me and was like, 'Oh, no.'"

RELATED: Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee Posts Heartbreaking Tribute on 1-Year Anniversary of Her Mom's Death

Teen Mom’s Mackenzie McKee Running NYC Marathon to Prove She ‘Can Do Anything’ with Type 1 Diabetes
Teen Mom’s Mackenzie McKee Running NYC Marathon to Prove She ‘Can Do Anything’ with Type 1 Diabetes

Courtesy of Mackenzie Mckee

McKee recalls her mother suggesting their entire family play a "game" and check their blood sugar. When it got to McKee's turn, the reality star's blood sugar was over 600, which she calls "coma-level" high.

"I ran to the bathroom and my siblings held me and they were saying it's okay, it could have been a fluke, you're going to be fine," she recalls. "My mom was standing in the doorway on the phone with the doctor and all I heard her say was, 'We'll be right there.' And she drove me to the hospital and I was diagnosed right on the spot. It was one of the worst days of my life."

Knowing about type 1 diabetes through her dad's condition made her own diagnosis worse, McKee admits, because she "knew how bad it was" and didn't want to deal with the daily struggles. It was tough to be a kid with diabetes.

But later in her teen years she started to finally prioritize her health when she became pregnant at 16. Her son Gannon "saved my life," she says.

"I was going downhill fast. I was a teenager, I didn't want to take care of myself, I was hormonal, I had a brother who passed away during that time. It was just a lot," she recalls. "And then I got pregnant and they told me, 'Your child will die or you will die if you don't learn to take care of yourself.' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Chargers Quarterback Philip Rivers and Wife Tiffany Open Up About Son's Type 1 Diabetes Diagnosis

While managing diabetes has been an ongoing learning experience, McKee, who is now mom to Gannon, 11, Broncs Weston, 6, and Jaxie Taylor, 8, says it's taught her a lot about health and fitness, which ultimately inspired her to create her online fitness business, Body by Mac.

Her diabetes journey is also part of the reason the reality star is preparing to run the the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon with Beyond Type 1, a platform for those diagnosed with type 1 diabetes to share their stories.

McKee says that she's never been a serious runner and prefers 5k races, but she's participating in the marathon in honor of her late mother Angie Douthit, who died in December 2019 after a nearly two-year battle with cancer.

"When my mom got sick, she was going to run a half marathon with my sister. And I was like, well, she can't now so I'll run it with you. And then I caught the running bug," McKee explaines. "So I've done three half marathons and I told myself, that's my limit. I'll never run a full."

"My mom and sister always dreamed of running the New York or Boston Marathon, but they knew you had to qualify, it's really hard, you have to pay a lot of money. And so that was just a dream tucked in the back of their head," she adds.

Now, McKee and her sister — who was also recently diagnosed with type 1 diabetes — will be part of the nearly 50 people joining the organization's "Beyond Type Run" team during the New York marathon in celebration of November's National Diabetes Awareness Month.

"We're living out our mom's dream and it's a very emotional experience for us. And also I'm not around a lot of type 1 diabetics so getting to meet 50 other people in America who have a passion for living healthy and living with diabetes, it's really exciting," McKee says. "And I just know that crossing the finish line is going to be one of the most emotional experiences ever."

Teen Mom’s Mackenzie McKee Running NYC Marathon to Prove She ‘Can Do Anything’ with Type 1 Diabetes
Teen Mom’s Mackenzie McKee Running NYC Marathon to Prove She ‘Can Do Anything’ with Type 1 Diabetes

Courtesy of Mackenzie Mckee

RELATED: Nick Jonas on Managing His Diabetes: 'The Mental and Emotional Health Aspect Is Really Important'

Ahead of taking on the 26.2 miles on Nov. 6, the Teen Mom star thinks she's mastered the "mental game" that comes with preparing for a marathon with diabetes.

"It's just one foot in front of the other," she tells PEOPLE. "I had to get on a CGM, which is a continuous glucose monitor. I have to know at what mile my blood sugar starts dropping. I have to learn to run with food and what foods work best. It's a lot."

McKee says she recognizes that many type 1 diabetics are following her story and she wants to show that she's not limited by the disease.

"I have a lot of moms whose children are diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and they think that they can't chase their dreams or do whatever they want," McKee says. "I want to raise awareness of how important it is to stay on top of it and stay healthy, work out and eat healthy, but also that you can do anything you want."

"My mom always said this one quote to me, she said, 'You have diabetes, but diabetes does not have you.' And that sticks with me every single day."

Latest Stories

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Kaiden Guhle a silver lining for Canadiens in rebuilding season

    This week's 10 Insights and Observations looks at redemption stories, the coaching career of John Tortorella, icing board passes and much more.

  • Nick Robertson looks like he belongs in the NHL

    Nick Robertson's breakout two-goal performance against Dallas has Maple Leafs fans raving but the 21-year-old is also showing defensive grit and has struck up a good relationship with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Dahlin, Tkachuk, Blackwood tabbed as NHL's three stars of the week

    Rasmus Dahlin, Brady Tkachuk and Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's three stars of the week on Monday. Dahlin, the first star, had a record-setting week as the Buffalo Sabres improved to 4-1-0. The 22-year-old extended his goal streak to five games. Dahlin is the first defenceman in NHL history to start a season by scoring in each of his first five games. He scored three goals and two assists as the Sabres won all three of its games on the road. Tkachuk posted a seven-point week in th

  • CFL player hungry for Edmonton food scene in online video series

    Injuries and losses in the 2022 Elks season meant more time off the field for offensive lineman Justin Renfrow, giving him the opportunity to eat his way through the Edmonton food scene and put the spotlight on local businesses. The 32-year-old Philadelphia native has been exploring Edmonton restaurants since moving to the city for football two years ago and has been impressed by what it has to offer. "There's seafood, there's good barbecue here and then there's also the Mexican food. The Colomb

  • J.T Miller wanted to be paid as a leader, now he needs to be one

    J.T Miller's stats through Vancouver's seven winless games to start the season are not good and after the 29-year-old centre responded to an on-ice interaction with teammate Luke Schenn by telling a reporter, "It’s none of your business,” Sam Chang called on Miller to step up and lead the Canucks through this crisis.

  • Are the Raptors a top-5 defence in the NBA?

    They've had their ups and downs but Nick Nurse's squad has shown flashes of dominance in the early portions of this season. Full episode of Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discussing early trends is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Carey Price not planning NHL retirement but 'unable to train at a professional level'

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who was placed on the long-term injured reserve list in early September, says he doesn't have a retirement plan "at this moment" and isn't keen on having another knee surgery. The 35-year-old played five games near the end of last year's NHL regular season but told reporters on Monday at the team's practice facility in Brossard, Que., his rehab "hasn't been successful" and another knee procedure has a success rate above 50 per cent. Price first had surgery

  • CF Montreal suffers 3-1 loss to defending champ New York City FC in MLS Cup playoffs

    MONTREAL — Defending MLS Cup champion New York City FC used experience and pressure to keep their run at another title alive. NYCFC built off its early momentum to halt CF Montreal's playoff run with a 3-1 win in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday. Maximiliano Moralez, Héber and Talles Magno all scored for the visitors, who took a 3-0 lead before the home team could get on the board. Djordje Mihailovic scored the lone goal for Montreal. Montreal got off to a nervy start, unable to keep

  • Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier shares life in and out of hockey in 'All Roads Home'

    Bryan Trottier didn't want to go back. It was December 1972 and his junior team — the Swift Current Broncos — was set to resume its schedule following the Christmas break. After a rough and tumble first half of the season, however, the homesick rookie was hesitant. A booming 7 a.m. knock the following morning as a blizzard blanketed the Trottier ranch in southwestern Saskatchewan changed everything. Tiger Williams was at the door. And he wasn't leaving without his friend and teammate. "What in t

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Can Adam Fantilli make a legit case to go No. 1 over Bedard in the 2023 NHL draft?

    Adam Fantilli looks poised to put up one of the best NCAA freshman seasons ever after his outrageously hot start with the University of Michigan.

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    New Jersey Devils star duo of Nico Hischier and Mackenzie Blackwood headlines our fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups this week.

  • Study: Touchdown Atlantic provided economic boost to Nova Scotia cities

    TORONTO — The CFL's '22 Touchdown Atlantic generated more than $12.7 million in economic benefit to regions of Nova Scotia according to a study commissioned by the league. Touchdown Atlantic was held in Wolfville, N.S., in July and culminated with the Toronto Argonauts downing the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 before 10,886 spectators at an expanded Raymond Field on the campus of Acadia University. On Thursday, a study by Sport Tourism Canada (STC) stated there was over $12.7 million in economi

  • Canada takes on new international challengers in Pan Continental Curling Championship

    CALGARY — Canada's Brad Gushue and Kerri Einarson face some non-traditional opponents in the inaugural Pan Continental championship starting Monday in Calgary. Kazakhstan, Hong Kong and Chinese Tapei are among countries in a new World Curling Federation event designed to both streamline the world championship qualification process and provide an equivalent to the 47-year-old European championship that is a worlds qualifier. The seven-day Pan Continental concluding Nov. 6 at Calgary's WinSport Ev

  • Erik Karlsson scores in OT, Sharks beat Maple Leafs 4-3

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored on a breakaway 57 seconds into overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night. Karlsson also had two assists as San Jose won at home for the first time this season, improving to 1-4. “It was nice the way it developed,” Karlsson said. "I just had to get going, trust Timo (Meier) that he would get the puck there, made up my mind fairly early and stuck to it and it went in, luckily.” Logan Couture had tw

  • Canadian pairs duo Brooke McIntosh, Benjamin Mimar excited for senior Grand Prix debut on home ice

    Despite making their partnership official just days before the pandemic hit, Brooke McIntosh and Benjamin Mimar are still one of Canada's newest and youngest Canadian pairs teams ready to make their senior Grand Prix debut Oct. 29 at Skate Canada in Mississauga, Ont. "It's definitely been a wild ride," McIntosh said recently. "I don't think we would've thought that we'd have two Grand Prix going into our first senior season when we first got together." Having said that, there seems to be few ner