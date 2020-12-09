Teen Mom 's Mackenzie McKee Posts Heartbreaking Tribute on 1-Year Anniversary of Her Mom's Death

MacKenzie McKee, Angie Douthit

It's been one year since Mackenzie McKee's mother died after a battle with cancer, and not a day goes by that the Teen Mom OG star doesn't miss her.

In a heartbreaking Instagram tribute on Wednesday, 26-year-old McKee opened up about the 12 painful months that followed her mom Angie Douthit's death, admitting that she "cried more than ever" throughout the last year.

"1 year ago today I watched you take your last breath on earth. A whole year without my glue. Have you ever tried to fix a broken glass object without glue? That’s how this year was for me. I grew more than ever. Cried more than ever, a lot of days I didn’t even get out of bed, but also I fought to do and be better more than ever," McKee wrote alongside a series of photos featuring Douthit.

She went on to thank her mother for "always believing in me" and "for loving me."

"Thank you for reminding me until the day you left earth that I matter and to reach for the stars," said McKee.

McKee concluded: "Everyday I strive to make you proud. And thank you for choosing your last days on earth inspiring this world. You are missed momma bear. @angiedouthit."

In a prior Instagram post this week, the MTV star admitted that "this year was just crap" and asked for prayers from fans.

"So painful, such a blur, on and of medication to just make it through. this morning in church I was reminded that we were coming up on a year since she went to heaven. The world around me shut down for a moment and I blacked out from being so angry," said McKee. "Im ok, I cried and I wiped away my tears and went on with my day as best as I could. Idk how I made it through this year. I really don't. But I for sure will never be the same after losing you."

On Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, Douthit took her last breath at 11:37 p.m. after battling cancer for almost two years.

Her death came just three days after she announced she had decided to stop treatment after cancer in her liver and brain had grown.

Mackenzie McKee/Instagram Angie Douthit and Mackenzie McKee

Last December, a message posted to Douthit’s Instagram account announced that she had died.

“Angie finished her race. Her last days were spent lovingly surrounded by family and friends as they prayed, sang, and shared funny Angie stories,” the post read.

It went on to explain that Douthit found comfort in keeping her followers updated on her health journey and connecting with people across the world experience similar struggles.

“Angie found out about her cancer in January 2018. She wanted to keep everyone informed of what was going on so she made a social media post. The next day she made another. And then another. And what started as an easy way to convey information turned into wildfire of hope that spread over the world,” the post continued.

“She wasn’t able to sleep an entire night so she would wake up around 3am to write her posts. We watched her get up everyday in the darkest hours of the night to spread the brightest light that she knew of, her Savior Jesus Christ. There were times when she wrote her posts through pain and confusion. There were times at the end when she couldn’t type and would ask her daughters to type for her but she would not give up spreading the gospel message of hope. In nearly two years, she never missed her daily post…tomorrow she will," it read.

Months after Douthit's passing, McKee opened up to PEOPLE about her grief and how she planned to carry on her mother's legacy.

"I miss her every day. I'm doing a lot right now to get closure," said McKee. "The fact that the world gets to see who my mom was and that so many people care, it does help."

The mother of three — she shares sons Broncs Weston, 4, Gannon Dewayne, 9, and daughter Jaxie, 6, with husband Josh McKee — said she didn't leave her mom's side at the hospital until she took her "last breath."

"She left a very powerful impact. She spent her whole life loving hard and loving no matter what. She was always by your side, everything you went through, good or bad," said McKee. "And then, in the end, it was her turn to be surrounded by the people who love her. We were there for her and we didn't leave."

"We slept there, we stayed up all night," she added. "And we held her until the end. She had us holding her until her last breath."