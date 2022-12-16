Teen Mom 's Leah Messer's Daughters Look All Grown Up as Twins Turn 13 — See the Photos!

Angela Andaloro
·2 min read
Leah Messer's Daughters Look Grown Up as They Pose with Mom Ahead of Addie's Christmas Program
Leah Messer/Instagram

Leah Messer/Instagram

Leah Messer is getting into the holiday spirit with her girls.

The Teen Mom alum, 30, shared a few shots with her daughters on Instagram Wednesday, celebrating youngest daughter Adalynn Faith's "Christmas program."

In the caption, the mom of three says she and twin daughters Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace were "so proud" of the 9-year-old ahead of her performance.

The group photos show Aleeah and Addie wearing red sweaters, matching with their mom. Ali opted for a white long-sleeve shirt with ruffly hems and a brown leather skirt. In one photo, the girls pose together with Aleeah appearing a head taller than her two sisters.

On Friday, the mom of three reflected on the girls growing up as the twins celebrate their 13th birthday.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ḻєαн ᗰєѕѕєя ♕✰ (@leahmesser)

"Happy 13th Birthday to the two sweetest souls that first called me Mama. Now it's Mama, Ma, Bruh, Bro, duuuude and I wasn't prepared 😂," Messer joked in the caption of the fairground photos she took with her girls last year. "I hope you guys have the best day today. I love you so much! 💖"

Messer shares the twins with ex-husband Corey Simms, to whom she was married from 2010 to 2011. She was married to Addie's father, Jeremy Calvert, from 2012 to 2015 and ended an engagement to Jaylan Mobley in October after one year together.

The Teen Mom 2 star shared a positive update on Ali's muscular dystrophy diagnosis, sharing they learned "all great things" during the appointment in March, with the mom sharing that Ali's doctor saw "more of an improvement than he ever has, mind and body" in an Instagram post.

The TV personality has been open about her daughter's condition in the past (muscular dystrophy is a genetic disease that causes progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass).

RELATED: Teen Mom 2's Leah Messer Claps Back at Comment Calling Her Daughter Adalynn's Behavior 'Pitiful'

Leah Messer
Leah Messer

Backwoods Photography The star with her girls

"He said what he sees is remarkable because she seems a lot stronger," Messer wrote in the post alongside a clip that featured photos from doctor's appointments, as well as their horse riding activities.

"He gave a lot of credit to her love, hard work, and dedication to reaching horseback riding goals that she sets for herself. Reflex is still the same but strength is better- pulmonary is better- weight and growth chart is better than it has ever been," the MTV star added.

