'Teen Mom' 's Gary Shirley Celebrates Daughter Leah in Sweet Photos on 14th Birthday

Angela Andaloro
·2 min read
Gary Shirley/Instagram

Gary Shirley is celebrating his daughter on her special day.

The Teen Mom star took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate his and Amber Portwood's daughter, Leah, on her 14th birthday.

The proud dad shared some photos of Leah doing silly poses with him and her little sister Emilee, 6, whom Gary shares with wife Kristina Shirley. (Not pictured was Kristina, who didn't want to be in the funny shots, Gary joked.)

"Wishing my very awesome daughter Leah Shirley a very happy birthday," he wrote in the caption, calling Leah a "very smart young lady."

"I couldn't ask for a better kid," he concluded. "I love you Leah so very much."

Last month, the teen was seen in an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter in a sit-down with her dad as he explained a judge ruled that Portwood's 4-year-old son James Andrew could move to California with his father, Portwood's ex Andrew Glennon.

"Andrew's allowed to take James to California," Gary told Leah. "I'm assuming that's what's going to happen."

"It's really unfair," Leah said in response. "My mom and James, they really do have a nice relationship. Like something I didn't have with her but it's unfair because all of her work that she's gone through to even be here now, is that all for nothing?"

"It's not all for nothing, but it can seem like that," Gary said, validating Leah's frustration with the situation.

RELATED: Amber Portwood's Daughter Leah, 13, Says It's 'Really Unfair' Mom Lost Custody of Brother James

Amber Portwood, leah
Amber Portwood, leah

Teen Mom/Facebook; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

In a Teen Mom: Family Reunion clip from earlier this year, Portwood said she didn't feel like a "good mom" because of her rocky relationship with Leah.

"Sometimes I don't feel like I am a mom," Amber said at the time. "I let my anger kind of take over my life. I just wasn't a good mom. I wasn't there for my daughter when she needed me and I was an addict and in jail for fighting."

Asked by Dr. Cheyenne Bryant — a life coach and psychology expert — "what actions" she's taken to become a good mother, Amber said: "I've literally tried to just keep on being there for my daughter and be there for my son as much as I can."

