Teen Mom 's Briana DeJesus Says She's in a 'Mature Relationship' with New Man: 'I'm Dating with Purpose'

Briana DeJesus has a new man in her life!

In an interview with Page Six published Monday, the Teen Mom 2 alum opened up about her new romance, saying, "I'm happy, and I feel like this is my first real, mature relationship."

"I feel like in the past I've dated without purpose, and now I'm dating with purpose," she told the outlet. "I'm enjoying my life right now, and there's a lot to come."

When asked if fans can expect to see her new mystery beau on the upcoming franchise spin-off Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the reality star did not confirm or deny, telling Page Six, "You'll have to watch."

DeJesus, 28, first teased the news of her new relationship in July, posting a black-and-white clip of her caressing her boyfriend's head with a sticker that read "My baby."

She later revealed the identity of her partner in another Instagram story that showed his face. According to The US Sun, the man is Bobby Scott, a former bodyguard on the set of the MTV show, which is how he and DeJesus reportedly met.

The reality star was previously engaged to Javi Gonzalez after dating for eight months but called it off a few months later in August, per The US Sun.

DeJesus shares daughter Nova Star, 10, with ex Devoin Austin and daughter Stella Star, 5, with ex Luis Hernandez. She also previously dated fellow Teen Mom star Javi Marroquin from 2017 until they split early the following year.

During an episode of Teen Mom that aired in June 2018, DeJesus revealed that Marroquin, 29, proposed to her, but she ultimately turned down his offer. "It wasn't my ideal proposal and I wasn't going to accept the ring," she said. "It's not the right time, so I gave it back to him. He wants to marry me, he wants me to have his children, he wants me to move in with him. There's a lot of stuff that he wants."

DeJesus added, "Javi is a person that wants things down yesterday. That's the military life. I get it. But that's not how I live my life."

Earlier this month, MTV announced that they will be expanding the Teen Mom universe with the premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter in September. The 15-episode series will feature the former teen moms from Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG as they bond over their shared experience of pregnancy and parenthood in adolescence.

In addition to DeJesus, Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Catelynn Lowell Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, Leah Messer and Maci Bookout will be starring in the spin-off.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.