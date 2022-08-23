Teen Mom 's Briana DeJesus Says She's in a 'Mature Relationship' with New Man: 'I'm Dating with Purpose'

Alexis Jones
·3 min read
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G4GUERoIyts Briana Gets Tested for STDs | Teen Mom 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G4GUERoIyts Briana Gets Tested for STDs | Teen Mom 2

MTV

Briana DeJesus has a new man in her life!

In an interview with Page Six published Monday, the Teen Mom 2 alum opened up about her new romance, saying, "I'm happy, and I feel like this is my first real, mature relationship."

"I feel like in the past I've dated without purpose, and now I'm dating with purpose," she told the outlet. "I'm enjoying my life right now, and there's a lot to come."

When asked if fans can expect to see her new mystery beau on the upcoming franchise spin-off Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the reality star did not confirm or deny, telling Page Six, "You'll have to watch."

RELATED: Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Will Reunite Teen Mom 2 and OG Vets for Series 'Reimagining'

DeJesus, 28, first teased the news of her new relationship in July, posting a black-and-white clip of her caressing her boyfriend's head with a sticker that read "My baby."

She later revealed the identity of her partner in another Instagram story that showed his face. According to The US Sun, the man is Bobby Scott, a former bodyguard on the set of the MTV show, which is how he and DeJesus reportedly met.

DeJesus fueled dating rumors with a flirtatious social media post in July. _brianadejesus/Instagram
DeJesus fueled dating rumors with a flirtatious social media post in July. _brianadejesus/Instagram

_brianadejesus/Instagram

RELATED: Teen Mom 2's Katlyn Lowry Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Briana DeJesus

The reality star was previously engaged to Javi Gonzalez after dating for eight months but called it off a few months later in August, per The US Sun.

DeJesus shares daughter Nova Star, 10, with ex Devoin Austin and daughter Stella Star, 5, with ex Luis Hernandez. She also previously dated fellow Teen Mom star Javi Marroquin from 2017 until they split early the following year.

During an episode of Teen Mom that aired in June 2018, DeJesus revealed that Marroquin, 29, proposed to her, but she ultimately turned down his offer. "It wasn't my ideal proposal and I wasn't going to accept the ring," she said. "It's not the right time, so I gave it back to him. He wants to marry me, he wants me to have his children, he wants me to move in with him. There's a lot of stuff that he wants."

DeJesus added, "Javi is a person that wants things down yesterday. That's the military life. I get it. But that's not how I live my life."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Earlier this month, MTV announced that they will be expanding the Teen Mom universe with the premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter in September. The 15-episode series will feature the former teen moms from Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG as they bond over their shared experience of pregnancy and parenthood in adolescence.

In addition to DeJesus, Amber PortwoodAshley JonesCatelynn Lowell BaltierraCheyenne FloydJade ClineLeah Messer and Maci Bookout will be starring in the spin-off.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • RHOA Alum Cynthia Bailey Shares Mother Is Recovering from Breast Cancer Surgery: 'Now We Pray and Wait'

    The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey said her mother, who was diagnosed with breast cancer, was "in good spirits mentally and emotionally" as she headed into surgery on Monday

  • 'We have lost everything': Deadly floods hit Afghanistan

    STORY: The country has been reeling from natural disasters this year, including a drought and a massive earthquake that killed over 1,000 people in June.According to Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, the spokesman for Afghanistan's disaster management authority, in addition to the 20 dead, 35 have been injured due to the flooding.Unofficial reports put the toll much higher.A resident of the Khushi District, Zaman Khan, told Reuters that his family has lost everything."As a result of the flood, we have lost everything, we have lost our houses, so far only one loaf of bread has been brought to us, what can we do with one loaf of bread?”The Taliban government, which took over the country last August, has struggled to cope with the disasters and has called for assistance.Global humanitarian agencies have provided assistance for months, but have warned that they needed more access and funding to avoid a humanitarian disaster with thousands left homeless and no access to shelter or clean drinking water.

  • 'Kardashians' star Scott Disick flips Lamborghini in Calabasas crash

    Reality star Scott Disick flipped his Lamborghini SUV in Calabasas on Sunday and walked away with minor injuries.

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • International rugby tournament kicks off in Ottawa to honour 9/11 hero, support LGBTQ rights

    The world's largest amateur rugby tournament has its opening ceremonies in Ottawa Wednesday, with more than 1,700 players from 20 countries participating. What sets this biennial tournament — the Bingham Cup — apart from others, is the fact it has become a world cup of gay and inclusive rugby. This is the tourney's 10th anniversary, and is being held in Canada for the first time. The Bingham Cup is named after Mark Bingham, a rugby player who died on Sept. 11, 2001, when he and a group of passen

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Lassiter scores decisive goal, Inter Miami beats Toronto 2-1

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored a crucial goal in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday. Lassiter’s goal came in the 44th minute to put Miami (10-10-6) on top 2-1. Damion Onandi Lowe assisted the goal. Miami also got one goal from Jean Mota. Toronto’s (8-13-6) goal was scored by Lorenzo Insigne. Toronto outshot Miami 16-8. Both teams had four shots on goal. Drake Callender saved three of the four shots he faced for Miami. Alex Bono saved two of the four shots he f

  • CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

    OTTAWA — CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season. "DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” Re

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • Ireland's Bennett wins second Vuelta stage, Teunissen grabs overall lead

    UTRECHT, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch fans got a surprise treat as Mike Teunissen grabbed the overall leader's red jersey in the Spanish Vuelta, and Sam Bennett of Ireland won the sprint finish in the second stage Saturday. Defending champion Primoz Roglic stayed near the top of the standings. Teunissen came in fourth place at the final sprint to become the second Dutch leader in the overall standings after his Jumbo-Visma teammate Robert Gesink led after the first stage. “Actually, it wasn’t the pl

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.