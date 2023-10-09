Teen Mom Who Battled Cancer Twice Killed in Car Crash

The Telegraph

My beautiful dog died three weeks ago. She was 14 and we had brought her home as a puppy all those years ago when the children were tiny. She was always by my side and I am finding her loss incredibly hard to bear. People were kind for the first few days and my husband was also upset but everyone else seems to have moved on, while I still feel devastated. I don’t want a puppy yet - I want to grieve her properly but I feel so sad and alone.