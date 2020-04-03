Teen Mom 2 's Kailyn Lowry Says She Would ‘Absolutely Not’ Vaccinate Her Kids Against Coronavirus

Kailyn Lowry has said she cannot see herself vaccinating her children against the novel coronavirus in the future.

As scientists and researchers search for a safe and effective vaccine against the virus, the Teen Mom 2 star, 28, was asked this week by a fan whether she would allow herself and her children to be vaccinated once one was available.

“Absolutely not,” replied Lowry, who has spoken out against vaccinations in the past, and is currently pregnant with her fourth child.

Her comment sparked immediate controversy.

“49,000 people have died and almost 1 million infected so far by Coronavirus. I know someone personally fighting for their life with this virus. I just can’t,” wrote one Twitter user, noting the vast spread of the novel coronavirus across the world.

In response, Lowry wrote: “Understood. I know people as well. That’s why I’m staying home.”

“Been a fan and a follower for years. Always admired your tenacity but your response is absolutely irresponsible in a time like this,” wrote another Twitter user. “I just can’t call myself a fan anymore.”

Lowry previously came under fire last year, after revealing she had not vaccinated her youngest son Lux Russell, who is now 2.

During an episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, the reality star said that her eldest son Isaac, now 10, had been fully vaccinated, but her son Lincoln, now 6, had only been partially vaccinated, according to USA Today.

“I guess the only thing I can really say and continue to stand for is to parent how it’s best for your child and family,” Lowry later told InTouch in response to the backlash. “People don’t love everything I do, but I don’t shove my beliefs down anyone else’s throat. I know what’s best for my kids, and other parents know what’s best for theirs.”

Multiple large-scale studies have found that vaccines are safe. There is no scientific link between vaccines and autism, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Lowry announced that she is expecting her fourth child, a son, back in February.

Giving her followers a pregnancy update earlier this week, the MTV star shared an ultrasound photo of her baby on the way. “Baby Boy & I are 23.5 weeks Today!” she wrote. “He was breech but seems to have turned since our last ultrasound.”

“This time around, I have an anterior placenta so movement feels a lot different than any of my previous pregnancies,” she added. “Because of the stay home order & social distancing, I am not allowed to have anyone with me at appointments until further notice. I have never been induced, but I’m afraid I won’t make it to the hospital being that I live 45 mins away & Lux came in 90 mins start to finish.”

As of Friday, there have been over 258,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and over 1 million worldwide.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.