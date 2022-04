Coral Springs 14-year-old Yitzhak Azaldegui stands about five-foot-nine, weighs around 160 pounds and hasn’t been seen since about 6 p.m. Wednesday.

That’s why Coral Springs police reached out to the public for help finding him.

Yitzhak was walking near 8700 Wiles Rd., wearing a white shirt, black pants and shoes and his yarmulke.

Anybody who knows anything about Yitzhak’s whereabouts should call 954-344-1800.