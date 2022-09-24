Teen killed in single-car Yuba County crash. CHP trying to determine why SUV left road

One person died and another was hurt in a single-car crash near Challenge-Brownsville in Yuba County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at 11:43 p.m. Friday on Quincy La Porte Road, east of New York Flat Road.

A 19-year-old woman from Brownsville, driving a silver Chevy Trailblazer and going east at an undetermined speed, hit an embankment on the left side of the road.

Authorities have not determined why the SUV veered off the road. The driver died while a 23-year-old female passenger suffered minor injuries, according to the CHP.

The driver’s name will be released after family is notified. Neither alcohol nor drugs is believed to be a factor in the crash at this time, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter Area Office of the CHP at 530-674-5141.