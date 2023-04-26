Teen killed in apparent road rage shooting near RL Thornton Freeway, Dallas police say

Police are looking for the person who fatally shot a 16-year-old boy Tuesday night in an apparent road rage incident near a Dallas freeway, officials said.

Officers responded to the 4600 block of the East RL Thornton Freeway westbound service road around 9:20 p.m. regarding a shooting victim, officials said.

An investigation showed that the victim and three other people were driving on Santa Anna Avenue toward Shiloh Road when their side mirror hit the side mirror on another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle fired multiple shots at the victim’s vehicle, police said. The 16-year-old was wounded and later died at a local hospital.

The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a beige or tan sport utility vehicle or truck, according to police. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Joshua Romero at Joshua.Romero@dallaspolice.gov or 214-671-4226.