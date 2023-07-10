Teen injured in stabbing in south Sacramento’s Lemon Hill neighborhood, sheriff says

A teenager was stabbed late Monday morning in south Sacramento’s Lemon Hill neighborhood, authorities said.

The 16-year-old victim was stabbed on the 3600 block of 41st Avenue, according to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi. The person was taken to a south Sacramento hospital for treatment, but it wasn’t immediately known if the victim’s wounds were life-threatening.

Deputies were in the area of 41st Avenue and Franklin Boulevard investigating the incident, authorities said.