Teen homicide victim described as a talented athlete who was kind and respectful

Jal Acor Jal was found dead in a green space behind the 100 block of Arbour Meadows Close N.W. on Thursday evening, police say. (Helen Pike/CBC - image credit)

Family and friends of Jal Acor Jal are in shock today after the teen's death on Thursday, which Calgary police are now investigating as a homicide.

Jal, who was 16-years-old, was described by those who knew him as a kind and compassionate young man who was a gifted athlete.

Gar Gar knew Jal since he was a child through his work with youth in Calgary's South Sudanese community.

"I think the first thing that comes to mind is [that Jal] was just a gentle kid," said Gar.

He noted that Jal called the older men in the community 'uncle', a term of endearment that was indicative of his respectful character.

Gar added that Jal was bright and energetic and that he never shied away from offering to help when he could.

"The most devastating thing in this case is [a kid] at 16 years old to be found in this way, in this position," said Gar.

He said that Jal's death has left many in the community searching for answers.

"We would like to know more about it, is it somebody that knew him, is it a random attack? Is it intentional?"

Investigators say that first responders were dispatched to a green space behind the 100 block of Arbour Meadows Close N.W., on Thursday evening, where an injured male was reportedly found.

He was dead upon arrival, police say.

Jal's homicide was the sixth in two weeks in the city, a figure that police said is "unheard of."

A promising athlete

Jal was a talented athlete who played basketball and football at St. Francis High School.

"We surround the St. Francis High School community and impacted family and friends with our hearts, thoughts and prayers," the Calgary Cowboys minor football league wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Gar said that since the pandemic began he's noticed some youth growing increasingly disconnected from their communities without organized sport.

It's a large part of the reason he's been ramping up efforts as the executive director of Forest Lawn's youth empowerment and skills centre to get youth back out playing sports together.

Story continues

"We were scared, especially for the last two years, [seeing] how some kids fall through the cracks."

He said that the community was looking forward to attending one of Jal's football games together.

"The last thing that we ever [expected to hear] was to come together to go and bury Jal."

Gar said Jal lived with his grandmother, who immigrated to Canada from South Sudan. He said Jal was often called the "grandma child" because of the time and investment she took to "make sure he had everything."

While Gar said that at times he's aware of certain issues youth are facing through his work in the community, he said that nothing in Jal's life seemed out of the ordinary.

"Even the family saw that he was okay. There [wasn't] any indication that he's in trouble," said Gar.

"It just happened so fast."