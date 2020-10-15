This Teen Hideout Is the Ultimate Sleepover Space

From House Beautiful

Would teenage girls be willing to give up separate bedrooms if it meant gaining their own super-swanky lounge? We think so. When designer Charlotte Lucas of Charlotte, North Carolina, considered these sibling rooms in this year's Whole Home Concept House, she decided to create one for sleep and one for, well, everything else. A whimsical leafy mural envelops the bedroom and is offset by a graphic dotted carpet and matching retro headboards.

The adjacent salon has all the function (and fun) they could dream of: a re-covered, vintage ombré sofa for kicking back and hanging with friends, a long desk with floating shelves for focused study time, and an entertainment unit for marathoning YouTube and blasting music. OK, actually, if the teens don’t want this, we definitely do.



Lighting: Circa Lighting. Sofa and chest: vintage. Table and shelves: Grothouse. Desk accessories: The Container Store. Wallcoverings: Kravet. Bedroom table: vintage Dorothy Draper.

