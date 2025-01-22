Teen Haqawi in dreamland after magical Ronaldo reaction

Around 90 days or so ago, Saad Haqawi was spending his time training with Al Nassr’s Under 19s.

From there, the opportunity to catch a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo, the senior team captain and genuine football royalty, around the club would have presumably been a moment to make his day - or week.

Three months is a long time in football, something the talented youngster would soon discover. Because, since the start of November, Haqawi has been promoted to the Al Nassr first team by manager Stefano Pioli.

The Italian handed Haqawi his senior debut in a one-minute cameo in the win against Al Riyadh in Matchweek 10 of the 2024-25 Roshn Saudi League, when he replaced striker Anderson Talisca. In the following game, at home to Al Qadsiah, Haqawi added three more minutes to his belt.

However, his greatest moment yet arrived on Tuesday.

With the Riyadh powerhouse plagued by injuries and absences, Pioli called upon Haqawi for his longest contribution yet, as Al Nassr were battling a stalemate at Al Khaleej – that despite the hosts already being a man down. With the score 0-0 at half-time, a huge 45 minutes awaited the Saudi starlet.

Haqawi would have to wait some time for his moment under the spotlight when, with Al Nassr leading 2-1 deep in added-time, he was sent through on goal by an exquisite Marcelo Brozovic pass.

With only Al Khaleej goalkeeper Ibrahim Sehic to beat, the 19-year-old could have easily looked to register his first senior goal - or even rush his finish. However, the emotions that followed explained his decision not to go for the net.

With Sehic drawn from his line, instead of shooting, Haqawi spotted Ronaldo to his left and selflessly squared for the Portuguese legend to tap home his 919th career goal. Even before the Al Nassr captain rolled home the ball into the empty goal, his new teammate already had his armed raised in celebration.

Grabbing his second goal of the night and with the three points secured, Ronaldo was full of support for the Saudi tyro, embracing Haqawi and repeatedly pointing towards him.

Clearly, the five-time Ballon d’Or, now out in front in his quest for a second successive RSL golden boot, was intent on giving full credit and recognition in a moment that will live long in the memory of the teenager.

Without doubt, Haqawi’s first impactful appearance in the RSL will always be remembered for the night he created for, and then shared in joyous celebration with, football’s all-time greatest goalscorer.