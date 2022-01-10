Teen With GoPro Solves 27-Year Mystery

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Another car recovered from a body of water…

Technology can be a wonderful thing, especially when it helps to solve mysteries which have been plaguing families for years on end. That’s exactly what happened a year ago when a 13-year-old boy used a GoPro camera to take a peek at what he thought was a car deep below the surface of a frigid mountain lake in British Columbia. Little did he know he’d be instrumental in solving a 27-year-old mystery.

Deep in the murky water, barely visible even in the GoPro video was the underside of a car, a Honda from the 1980s to be precise. It had been sitting there undiscovered since 1992. The boy and his parents called the police, who sent a dive team down to check out the car a few days later. To their shock, there was a body inside.

image credit: YouTube

After pulling the car from the lake, they were able to determine a 69-year-old woman named Janet Farris was in the driver’s seat. The mother of two and grandmother of five disappeared as she was driving to her niece’s wedding in Innisfail from Vancouver Island. Her vanishing haunted the family that entire time as they searched endlessly for their loved one.

We’ve seen cars pulled from rivers, lakes, reservoirs, and other bodies of water after sitting under the surface for decades. While most of the time the vehicles are empty and were either used to commit a crime or were part of an insurance fraud scheme, every once in a while there’s a body inside and a mystery that’s been haunting a family is solved.

As for the 13-year-old boy, police say it was “good detective work on his part” and hinted they might be looking to him as a future employee. While that’s an option, he could always do something with a group like Adventures With Purpose, or whatever else his curious mind desires.

