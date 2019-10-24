Teen golf star Josh Hill misses out on £10,000 despite record-breaking win

Josh Hill wins Al Ain Open (CREDIT: MENA Tour)

Fifteen year-old English golfer Josh Hill has entered the record books after becoming the youngest player to ever win a World Pro Ranking event - but he was unable to collect his prize money.

At just 15 years, six months and 27 days old, English star Hill carded a final-round 62 to reach 17-under par to win the the Al Ain Open in the United Arab Emirates. But was not allowed to collect the £10,000 prize money.

As the teen sensation is still an amateur, he had to defer his prize money to fellow Englishman Harry Ellis who finished two shots back in second.

This is incredible!



We can now confirm that at age 15 years six months and 27 days, Josh Hill is the youngest winner ever in an @OWGRltd event beating Ryo Ishikawa’s record of 15 years and 8 months.



Won the Al Ain Open by Arena at @AESGC today on 17-under par. pic.twitter.com/oNXer2mICP — MENA Tour (@theMENATour) October 23, 2019

Hill’s win, however, is something that can’t be taken away after beating the previous record set by Rayo Ishikawa as the youngest winner of an Official World Golf Ranking event.

“I really don't know what to say right now. I am shocked and stunned," said Hill. "If you had told me during the summer that I will be winning a Mena Tour title against professionals and become the youngest ever winner of an Official World Golf Ranking event, I would have laughed.

“I guess hard work pays. I am ecstatic but actually a little disappointed with my finish because I missed so many opportunities coming in. I honestly could have broken 60 today. I knew I needed a good start, and once I got it, I just kept hitting one good shot after the other.”





