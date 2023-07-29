Teen girl in remission from rare cancer loses beloved dog to same condition

Phoebe Daniel (second from left) with her family and Chops

A teenage girl who is in remission from a rare bone cancer lost her pet dalmatian to the same disease.

Phoebe Daniel, 15, from Lytham St Anne’s, Lancashire, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma aged 13 in April 2021 after experiencing pain in her right leg so intense she was unable to sleep.

Seven months earlier, her dog Chops had developed the same cancer and one of his legs was amputated.

Initially Phoebe’s symptoms were misdiagnosed as “growing pains” by her GP. When she complained of pain in her leg, further scans revealed she had bone cancer.

Over the next eight months Phoebe underwent six rounds of chemotherapy at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, with her affected knee and tibia replaced by a titanium implant in August 2021.

In December 2021 Phoebe was declared cancer-free and slowly returned to normal life and school as she recovered. However, her recuperation was bittersweet as Chops died of his illness in December 2022.

Gemma Daniel, Phoebe’s mother, told The Telegraph Chops’ death had left a void in the family after he had helped to distract Phoebe from her illness.

Phoebe and her family at the end of her treatment at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital in December 2021

“It was the strangest thing when Phoebe was diagnosed with the same cancer just seven months later,” she said.

“I feel like they really related to one another with what they went through, so when Chops left us at Christmas, we were all devastated.”

Both Phoebe and Chops developed a limp - a symptom of osteosarcoma in the leg - before their bone cancers were diagnosed.

The family believe Chops may even have detected Phoebe’s cancer before she was first admitted to hospital.

“Before Phoebe was diagnosed, Chops started to act a little bit weird. He used to sniff around her leg and cry, maybe two or three weeks before we took Phoebe to the hospital. He was very intuitive.

“We really do miss him, the house doesn’t feel the same without him. It’s like a big void.”

‘Chops was like a friend’

Phoebe remembered her pet as being “really funny” and “like a friend”, saying he had become a local celebrity in the town - a distinctive figure as a three-legged dalmatian.

Story continues

Now in remission, Phoebe, aged 15, has started to participate in fundraising activities for the Bone Cancer Research Trust (BCRT), a fundraising charity which raises awareness of bone cancers.

With her family’s support she raised £5,500 for the organisation by taking part in the annual Lytham St Anne’s Lions “Swimarathon” in November 2022.

She is waiting for GCSE results, having taken exams in core subjects despite disruption from cancer treatment and Covid-19. Looking forward to the future, Phoebe plans to either attend college or start an apprenticeship scheme with BAE.

Osteosarcoma is the most common type of bone cancer in children and young people, and the second most common overall. It can affect any bone in the body, and is most commonly found on the arms or legs.

Symptoms include bone pain or tenderness and a swelling or redness of the tumour area.

Around 145 people in the UK are diagnosed with the disease every year, according to the BCRT.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.