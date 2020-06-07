Teen girl dead, woman injured following hit and run in North York

A teen girl is dead and a young woman has been injured following a hit and run in North York early Sunday morning, Toronto police say.

According to Sgt. Edmund Wong, the incident happened around 12:15 a.m. in the area of Keele Street and Calvington Drive.

Wong says the driver of a black SUV, who was making a left turn heading westbound on Calvington Drive, struck two female pedestrians that had been crossing the intersection at a crosswalk.

Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old girl unconscious and suffering from serious head trauma. Wong says she was pronounced dead on scene.

The second victim, a 20-year-old woman, was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening leg injuries.

Toronto police say they are now searching for the suspect vehicle, a black GMC SUV, which was last seen heading westbound on Calvington Drive.

Const. Ed Parks told CBC Toronto Sunday that the vehicle will likely have damage to its front.

"This is a horrible incident, a young girl, 17 years old," Parks said.

"We know this person did not say on scene or render any help."

Toronto police say their traffic services unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call 416-808-2222 or 416-808-1900.

"I'm appealing to the public for any witnesses," Wong said. "We need all the evidence we can gather, we need to put the puzzle together."