Teen who escaped from Sacramento sheriff’s custody arrested again after hospital escape

A boy who escaped from Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office custody was arrested Wednesday after roughly six days of evading authorities, officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested the 15-year-old boy on suspicion of violating his probation Thursday, but the child ran away from the UC Davis Medical Center while being medically cleared for custody, a sheriff’s spokesman said last week.

The teenager was taken to the hospital because he suffered a bite wound by a sheriff’s K-9. It all started when deputies tried to stop the boy’s vehicle, leading to a pursuit Thursday night near Power Inn and Elder Creek roads.

The boy was arrested Wednesday in the La Riviera neighborhood at a friend’s house, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.