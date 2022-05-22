Teen’s ‘disgusting’ George Floyd-themed ‘promposal’ stirs outcry, California school says

A teen’s George Floyd-themed “promposal” sign has outraged teens, parents and educators at a Southern California high school, news reports say.

Elaborate senior prom invitations, known as “promposals,” have become a fad in U.S. high schools in recent years, but some have stirred controversy.

A photo reposted to Facebook by parents shows an Aliso Niguel High School student holding a sign with a Black Lives Matter symbol and photo of George Floyd. The sign reads, “If U went to prom w/m, it would take my breath away.”

Floyd, 46, died while in police custody and his death sparked an avalanche of protests across the nation. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for more than 9 minutes, as three other officers chose not to intervene.

A 17-year-old bystander took video of the incident, in which Floyd can be heard saying, “Please, please, please, I can’t breathe.”

Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison.

School officials called the teen’s sign “heartbreaking” and vowed to address the situation, KNBC reported.

“The sign is disgusting, lacks cultural sensitivity, is deeply offensive, and does not reflect the values we strive for in our school district,” Capistrano Unified School District officials said.

“Overall, I find it really disgusting,” junior Isabella Castrezana told KTTV.

“It doesn’t reflect the attitude of the school at all,” junior Kody Soderberg told the station.

In an email to parents, the school’s principal said the school will use the ”deeply offensive” incident to help students “learn and grow,” KTLA reported.

This 'promposal' went too far. A Colorado national park was vandalized with graffiti

‘You better say yes’: This Atlanta Falcons player helped pull off surprise promposal

With police lights on, she had her date handcuffed in the back seat for prom