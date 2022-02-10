Teen dies after stabbing in Montreal's West Island

The victim was injured in an altercation that took place Tuesday afternoon near St. Thomas High School in Pointe-Claire. (Sharon Yonan-Renold/CBC - image credit)

A teen has died Thursday morning in hospital after being stabbed near a West Island high school, Montreal police confirm.

The victim was injured in an altercation that took place Tuesday afternoon near St. Thomas High School in Pointe-Claire. He was a student at John Rennie High School (JRHS), principal Jennifer Kurt confirmed in a letter sent to parents.

"We have our student services team deployed to classes today to support teachers in delivering this message to students," she said in a statement.

"We will be providing extra guidance to any student in need throughout today and encourage you to leave your child in school for the remainder of the day so that we can help them grieve."

Despite having a pedagogical day tomorrow, JRHS will be open between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. for students in need of professional support.

Montreal police arrested two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old Tuesday in connection to the stabbing.

On Wednesday, a 16-year-old pleaded not guilty in youth court to attempted murder, possession of a weapon and conspiracy to commit assault in relation to the dispute.