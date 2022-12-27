Teen dies in Olathe car crash Monday morning

A 19-year-old died in a car crash early Monday morning in Olathe at East Old 56 Highway and West 151st St.

Officers responded to the scene at around 2:00 a.m., according to a statement from Olathe Police Department.

The 19-year-old driver was the only person in the car at the time of the crash. The victim’s car was the only vehicle involved in the incident.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victim was unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 19-year-old has not been identified yet by officials. Details on the cause of the crash are still being investigated by Olathe police.