Teen dies after car slides off I-235 and strikes bridge pillar in northwest Wichita

A Wichita teenager died early Sunday morning after losing control of their vehicle on I-235 and hitting a bridge pillar.

Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs identified the teen as 17-year-old Santiago Gomez

The KHP report said Gomez was heading southbound on I-235 in northwest Wichita in a 2014 Infiniti four-door vehicle when for reasons not yet known the vehicle left the roadway to the right. Gomez overcorrected and crossed the highway to the inside shoulder, ovecorrected again and lost control of the vehicle, which slid off the highway to the right and struck a bridge pillar, the crash log said.

Gomez was taken to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis where he later died from his injuries, the report said.