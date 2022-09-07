Teen dies after 6-foot waves capsize boat, trapping her underneath, CA cops say

Helena Wegner
·1 min read
Mohave County Sheriff's Office

A 17-year-old girl died after she was trapped under a capsized boat in a lake over Labor Day weekend, authorities in Arizona and California said.

A monsoon storm brought 6-foot waves to Lake Havasu a reservoir created by a dam on the Colorado River that runs through California and Arizona, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said they responded to three sinking boats due to the Sept. 4 storm.

One pontoon capsized, trapping a 17-year-old girl underneath it, and there were multiple people missing in the water near the California shoreline, deputies said.

The 17-year-old of Pico Rivera, California, was taken to a hospital in Phoenix, where she died from her injuries the next day, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

A cause of death has not been determined, authorities said.

24-year-old swimmer vanishes while at lake with family on Labor Day, Texas sheriff says

Man dies after his empty kayak is spotted in the Pacific Ocean, Oregon rescuers say

California man dies in Hawaii after he's found face-down in snorkeling mask, cops say

